SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS4) – Rockies fan favorite DJ Lemahieu is now a New York Yankee. The two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner headed east this offseason, leaving a gaping hole in the Rockies infield.

“With DJ, he’s been one of those guys I looked up to, so losing him kind of sucks,” catcher Tony Walters said. “But seeing these three young guys – we have three talents.”

The Rockies believe the player capable of replacing the best second baseman in franchise history lies in the baby-faced trio of Ryan McMahon, Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers.

The most likely candidate for the job is sophomore Ryan McMahon. With 108 games under his belt, he has the most major league experience. Plus, he’s already suffered through some crucial growing pains

“I had a terrible start last year. But I finished pretty well,” McMahon said of his debut in 2018. “I think it was a huge growing year for me. I did learn a lot, so I’m just hoping to apply that to this year and keep going.”

At 6-foot-2, the Rockies believe McMahon’s athleticism and size can play up, and potentially turn him into a similar defender as the one who just departed.

“The best way to get playing time or be on the team is just go out there do what I can do. Bud (Black) and Jeff (Bridich) are going to make the right decision at the end of the day, whoever that may be. So I’m just going to go out there, have fun, play ball with the boys and hopefully it works out,” McMahon said.

Candidate No. 2 is Garrett Hampson. The 24 year old made his major league debut last year and saw limited action in 24 games.

“It was awesome, obviously a dream come true,” Hampson said of his time in the big leagues last year. “Sitting back this offseason, I realized what happened last year. I think the approach this offseason is that’s in the past. The goal now is staying there.”

Last but not least is the Rockies 2015 first round pick Brendan Rodgers. At 22 years old, Rodgers is the youngest of the bunch and has yet to make his major league debut,

“I feel like I’m 100 percent ready to go,” Rodgers said.

But Rockies skipper Bud Black thinks he may need a little more time.

“It’s a process to become a solid major league player. It doesn’t happen overnight. I think you have those rare instances where guys come up and immediately make a statement as rookies. In most cases, there’s a developmental process for players,” Black said.

Regardless of who gets the starting nod, all three youngsters will see playing time this year. And all three will need to produce big time if the Rockies plan on getting back to the postseason.