Filed Under:Biodegradable Straws, colora2019 Legislative Session, Colorado Restaurant Association, House Bill 1143, Steve Ballas, Steve's Snappin' Dogs


DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A bill that would ban food service establishments from giving out plastic straws unless they are requested was scheduled for debate in the House Energy and Environment Committee Monday.

(credit: Godong/UIG via Getty Images)

The summary of HB19 1143 states: “The bill prohibits a restaurant, food vendor, or other food service establishment from providing a single-use plastic beverage straw to a customer unless the customer requests a straw.”

The bill does not apply to the following:

  • The use of a self-serve straw dispenser;
  • A customer’s order of food from a food service establishment through a drive-through window, for off-premises delivery through a third-party delivery service, or for delivery through the use of a digital or mobile application or website; or
  • Prepackaged food that was filled, sealed, or packaged before the food service establishment received the prepackaged food at its retail premises.

It is just one of many pushes across the nation to slowly phase out the use of plastic straws, which are commonly associated with harmful waste in the ocean.

By asking restaurant owners to only give out straws upon request, Colorado could start its part in slowing down the production of plastic straws, which take years to decompose. While the bill would not ban plastic straws, it would likely decrease the number used.

Steve Ballas, owner of two “Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs” locations in Denver, endorses the bill. He, alongside the Colorado Restaurant Association, believes the change would be good for the environment.

Steve Ballas (credit: CBS)

Ballas chose to switch away from plastic straws at his business, and now only uses paper-based straws. Buying from a company in Boulder, Ballas said he only spends a penny more per straw for the biodegradable option.

Lawmakers Hear Bill That Aims To Keep Plastic Straws Out Of Ocean

 

Comments
  1. Codswallop Hogwash says:
    February 25, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    More stupidity from our politicians. This is COLORADO, not California. Don’t they have something important to do?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s