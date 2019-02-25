



A bill that would ban food service establishments from giving out plastic straws unless they are requested was scheduled for debate in the House Energy and Environment Committee Monday.

The summary of HB19 1143 states: “The bill prohibits a restaurant, food vendor, or other food service establishment from providing a single-use plastic beverage straw to a customer unless the customer requests a straw.”

The bill does not apply to the following:

The use of a self-serve straw dispenser;

A customer’s order of food from a food service establishment through a drive-through window, for off-premises delivery through a third-party delivery service, or for delivery through the use of a digital or mobile application or website; or

Prepackaged food that was filled, sealed, or packaged before the food service establishment received the prepackaged food at its retail premises.

It is just one of many pushes across the nation to slowly phase out the use of plastic straws, which are commonly associated with harmful waste in the ocean.

By asking restaurant owners to only give out straws upon request, Colorado could start its part in slowing down the production of plastic straws, which take years to decompose. While the bill would not ban plastic straws, it would likely decrease the number used.

Steve Ballas, owner of two “Steve’s Snappin’ Dogs” locations in Denver, endorses the bill. He, alongside the Colorado Restaurant Association, believes the change would be good for the environment.

Ballas chose to switch away from plastic straws at his business, and now only uses paper-based straws. Buying from a company in Boulder, Ballas said he only spends a penny more per straw for the biodegradable option.

Lawmakers Hear Bill That Aims To Keep Plastic Straws Out Of Ocean