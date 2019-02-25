DENVER (CBS4)– One of Denver’s most iconic and historic homes is up for sale for $1.7 million. “Castle Marne,” built in 1889, has served as a bed and breakfast for the past three decades.

Located at 1572 Race Street in Denver, the home was originally built as a model home. The house was the only one in the neighborhood located just west of City Park. The interior of the mansion reflects the same iconic interior as the Molly Brown House.

Current owner Jim Peiker purchased the home in 1988. His family was looking to get in to the bed and breakfast business, and the home was available for $184,500. One year later, he completed a remodel of the home, bringing much of the interior back to its original model.

“In all honesty, the house had chosen us,” Peiker told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “And we are still at it, almost 31 years later.”

Peiker cited changing demands in nightly rentals among millennials as a contributing factor for selling the property. And after losing his wife in 2018, the 80-year-old knew it was time to move on.

“I figure (my family has) served about 485,000 breakfasts over the past 30 years,” Peiker said.

Peiker said potential buyers have expressed interest in possibly changing the building’s purpose. Some suggested making it an events center, others proposed it could be a single family home.

Peiker hoped the next owner would simply preserve the building’s history, no matter which purpose they brought to the building.

“The building itself is on the national register of historic buildings,” Peiker said.

While many aspects of the property have been refurbished, remade, or changed, Peiker said there were still many parts of the home that were original. For example, the sink in one of the bathrooms has signatures from 1889 still on it.

“The house has remained constant, as a reminder of the wonderful homes that were built during Denver’s hay day,” Peiker said.

Peiker has lived in the carriage house in the backyard of the mansion for decades. That property is also for sale but not included in the castle’s asking price. The carriage home is listed individually for more than $500,000.

Peiker said the properties could be sold separately, but he preferred that they would go to the same owner.

“The castle is very much a part of our family, and we like to think we are a part of the building, too,” Peiker said.

The Castle Marne will remain open for business, until the properties sell.