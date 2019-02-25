



Girls and Science is Saturday, March 2nd. Bank of America mentors hope their clubhouse will teach young girls how to be “money smart.”

Girls and Science is an opportunity to teach girls about science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

This year Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking at Bank of America Christy Kline says they ready to teach girls about math with the importance and learning how to budget your money.

“We really believe all girls should have a foundation in money, so our focus this year is money smart, which is really a foundation and education in finance for everybody,” Kline said.

At the Bank of America Clubhouse, girls will create their own piggy bank with quadrants representing ares of spending, sharing and saving your money. A lesson Kline says girls will carry with them for years to come.

“The opportunity to learn about finance will help you in life, so I mean we’re calling it money smart but really it’s an important life skill that can make a difference and make peoples life better,” Kline said.

Girls and Science is at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.