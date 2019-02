SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Sheridan police officers were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after officials say they were hit by a suspected DUI driver.

The department posted the incident on social media asking the public to not drink and drive.

They say the suspect hit the back of a patrol unit on South Federal. Officials have not detailed exactly where the crash happened, or whether the driver was arrested.

Both officers are expected to be okay.