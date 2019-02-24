WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A fight between Weld County Sheriff’s deputies and a man ended with the man’s death. Deputies responded to a home in unincorporated Weld County on Saturday morning.

They say they received a call for an unwanted person at the home on Everglade Court. When deputies got to the house, they say a fight started.

The man stopped breathing at some point during the fight, and deputies performed CPR on him until medical emergency responders arrived. The man died at the scene.

Weld County Sheriff’s officials say the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team is investigating. A cause of death and the man’s identity has not been released.