



A beloved, wooden troll named Isak Heartstone is coming back to Breckenridge. It was torn down in November after its popularity drew in large crowds, upsetting neighbors.

The Town of Breckenridge reached a deal with the troll’s artist. The giant troll will be rebuilt in a new location this spring.

We are excited to announce that we will be hosting an open house for the planned reinstallation of Isak Heartstone on Monday, March 4, from 6-7 pm at the Breck Rec Center! We will be discussing the location, logistics, and process. Staff will be on hand to answer any questions. pic.twitter.com/YQ843bu5GI — Town of Breckenridge (@TownofBreck) February 22, 2019

An exact location will be decided following planned community meetings.