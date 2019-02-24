  • CBS4On Air

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A beloved, wooden troll named Isak Heartstone is coming back to Breckenridge. It was torn down in November after its popularity drew in large crowds, upsetting neighbors.

(credit Breck Create)

The Town of Breckenridge reached a deal with the troll’s artist. The giant troll will be rebuilt in a new location this spring.

An exact location will be decided following planned community meetings.

