Comments
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A beloved, wooden troll named Isak Heartstone is coming back to Breckenridge. It was torn down in November after its popularity drew in large crowds, upsetting neighbors.
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A beloved, wooden troll named Isak Heartstone is coming back to Breckenridge. It was torn down in November after its popularity drew in large crowds, upsetting neighbors.
The Town of Breckenridge reached a deal with the troll’s artist. The giant troll will be rebuilt in a new location this spring.
An exact location will be decided following planned community meetings.