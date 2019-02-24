  • CBS4On Air

KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) — Question: What’s 50 feet long, has five heads, and rolls downhill?

Answer: Any one of the 31 teams competing Friday in the 13th annual Fire Hose Relay at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

(credit: Ian Zinner/ Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)

Squads of five firefighters went head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-head in the lower half of A-Basin’s High Noon run to find the fastest hosers on the hill.

(credit: Ian Zinner/ Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)

Each team had to carry 50 feet of fire hose between its members and negotiate a 15-gate slalom course. This, while wearing their bunker jackets and fire helmets.

(credit: Ian Zinner/ Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)

Ironically, the fastest time was not recorded by firefighters. A group from GH Phipps Construction, one of the event supporters, stepped up and completed the run in just under 40 seconds.

(credit: Ian Zinner/ Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)

The event raised money for the Children’s Hospital Of Colorado Burn Camp. Last year, more than $20,000 was raised for the program. Organizers were hoping to eclipse the $30,000 mark this year.

 

 

