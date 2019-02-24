KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) — Question: What’s 50 feet long, has five heads, and rolls downhill?

Answer: Any one of the 31 teams competing Friday in the 13th annual Fire Hose Relay at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Squads of five firefighters went head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-head in the lower half of A-Basin’s High Noon run to find the fastest hosers on the hill.

Each team had to carry 50 feet of fire hose between its members and negotiate a 15-gate slalom course. This, while wearing their bunker jackets and fire helmets.

Ironically, the fastest time was not recorded by firefighters. A group from GH Phipps Construction, one of the event supporters, stepped up and completed the run in just under 40 seconds.

The event raised money for the Children’s Hospital Of Colorado Burn Camp. Last year, more than $20,000 was raised for the program. Organizers were hoping to eclipse the $30,000 mark this year.