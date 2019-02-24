  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Adams County, Adams County Sheriff's Office, Missing Children

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s deputies say two brothers disappeared Saturday and have not been heard from since. The boys were last seen at around 4:30 p.m., authorities say.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Deputies say Adrian and Arnie, no last name was provided by officials, disappeared from the area near 84th Avenue and Huron Street. The boys are 11 and 14 years old.

The older brother was carrying a yellow backpack, authorities say.

Details about their disappearance have not been released. If you see the boys, or know where they are you’re asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 288-1535.

