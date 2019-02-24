



Ski patrollers help keep skiers and boarders stay safe while on the slopes. The next generation of ski patrollers is already learning the craft through a volunteer program at Copper Mountain.

Sunday, CBS4 cameras were there in the middle of a mock emergency situation as junior patrollers were working right alongside of the adult patrollers practicing their life saving skills.

“We do a lot of the same things as the adult patrollers. We wear the same uniform, we have the same training, and we’re here to help them out on the mountain,” said Audrey Muller.

CBS4 followed Muller and Halle Rogers — two of the 16 junior ski patrollers who are working weekends on the slopes this season.

The program allows for the teens to work in real life emergency situations. While not all of them will grow up to become a ski patroller this training is proving to be invaluable.

Patrollers are looking for next season’s recruit class now.

LINK: Copper Mountain On-Mountain Safety