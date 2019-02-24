HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A Valor Christian High School senior is just one of the elite athletes in Colorado. But Anna Hall is making waves after she set the National High School Indoor Pentathlon record.

The sound of the starting gun for the 800 meter race of the women’s pentathlon at the U.S. Track and Field Indoor Championships in New York is also the sound of Valor Christian’s track star Anna Hall bursting onto the national scene.

“I was just running scared. I was like, ‘I know they are coming for me,'” said Anna.

The pentathlon is a competition made up of five events; 60 meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, the long jump and the 800 meter race.

Anna won the high jump, but placed eighth or ninth in the other three events. She knew she needed to do well in the final event, the 800, so she went for it.

“I ran a little mad and just kind of tried to make up for the long jump.”

She won that race, running the half a mile in two minutes and sixteen seconds. Because of that performance, she set a new high school record for the pentathlon.

“I was really excited, but I was actually hoping to run a little faster because my P.R. is 2:11,” said Anna.

If that wasn’t enough for her, she finished the competition in third place just two spots behind one of her idols and former record holder, Kendell Williams. Now the Colorado teen is thinking about the Olympics.

“Right now we are thinking about definitely trying to make a go at it for 2020.”