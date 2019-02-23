THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends Rachael Turner and Ben Crout are working together to serve others and inspire their community.

“If you see the need and you can fill it, then do it. It’s just that simple,” said Rachel.

“Sometimes you see a need, and you realize that you are in a position to be able to help fill that need or change somebody’s life you know,” said Ben.

It started last year when their family and friends got together to make sack lunches and hand them out to some of Denver’s homeless.

“We’re not there to judge why they are homeless. We are there to help the fact that they are cold and hungry,” said Rachael.

But while handing out the food, the homeless were asking if they had anything to help them stay warm. Rachael and Ben knew they had work to do.

“Something as small as a meal and a pair of socks can change somebody’s life for the better, and it’s good to be part of that, and it’s good to see the community want to do that for their neighbors,” said Ben.

After collecting and sorting warm clothes, volunteers caravanned from the Thornton City Pool to downtown Denver.

“They know that we’re homeless, and we need a little help once in a while,” said David Saunders who is currently homeless.

They set up on the sidewalk, handed out the clothes and served warm chili, all with a smile and a simple hope.

“They would walk away feeling like their stomach is full, their body is warm and that somebody cares about them,” said Rachael.

“God bless you. Thank you very much and the Lord loves you,” said David.