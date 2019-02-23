Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Travel and Adventure show is taking place this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. Chris and Joel were joined Saturday morning by Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and producer Peter Greenberg.
He’s the travel editor for CBS News. He will be at the show sharing tips on saving money by “beating the system” with hotel and airlines.
LINK: Travel & Adventure Show