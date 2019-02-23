  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Convention Center, Travel & Adventure Show


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Travel and Adventure show is taking place this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. Chris and Joel were joined Saturday morning by Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and producer Peter Greenberg.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: Travel & Adventure Show)

He’s the travel editor for CBS News. He will be at the show sharing tips on saving money by “beating the system” with hotel and airlines.

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Travel & Adventure Show

