CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro firefighters spent part of their Saturday morning at Chatfield Reservoir. They responded to a call for a water rescue.

They say once they got there, two people had already pulled themselves out of the water. Firefighters then helped them warm up.

Firefighters were able to find a fishing pole and return it to the owner. Crews now getting ready to clear Chatfield Reservoir. pic.twitter.com/CHxlWlcve3 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 23, 2019

They were also able to return a fishing pole to its owner.