DENVER (CBS4) – Being a Girl Scout means you learn about leadership, success and adventure. But, some girls want more wilderness experience.

Now they can join Scouts BSA, or what used to known as the Boy Scouts.

Rock climbing, archery and shooting may not be what comes to mind when you think about Girl Scouts, but it’s what girls like Carissa Sigler are looking forward after joining Scout BSA.

“It’s an amazing program. I have tried many different things throughout my life, and I’ve never gotten the same experience through anything,” she said.

Carissa was originally in Girl Scouts, but it just wasn’t the right fit for her.

“Getting the outdoor experience and learning how to survive in the wilderness and kind of stay alive and be prepared in any situation that’s what drew me in.”

Scouts BSA dropped the “boy” from their title on Feb. 1 to make room for girls like Carissa who wanted to learn how to be a scout.

“It’s an amazing experience. You get to learn as much as you want about basically anything you want,” she said.

Scouts BSA is not co-ed and all troops will continue to be all-boy or all-girl. The Denver Area Council say it has 140 girls registered thus far.

Saturday they hosted a BSA Launch Party in Denver to introduce girls to everything Scouts BSA has to offer. For Carissa this is just the beginning. One day she hopes to be one of the first female Eagle Scouts.

“I already set out my plan.”