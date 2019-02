DENVER (CBS4) – Bands of snow developed during the evening commute Friday and created a mess on the roads. Some places reported snowfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour in the heaviest bands.

Snow totals from CBS4 Weather Watchers as of mid-morning Saturday include…

9.0″ – E of Conifer (Bambi Moss)

9.0″ – Telluride Mountain Village (Jonathan Greenspan)

8.0″ – SE of Watkins (Meg Armstrong)

7.5″ – Centennial (Tom Rupprecht)

7.5″ – Highlands Ranch (Debbie Charlton)

7.0″ – E of Franktown (Phil Curry)

7.0″ – SW Lone Tree (Ron Hranac)

6.3″ – Parkhill area of Denver (Will Stockton)

6.0″ – Columbine West area of Littleton (Pam Bostwick)

6.0″ – SW Littleton (Mychele Smith)

5.9″ – Congress Park area of Denver (John Lamicq)

5.5″ – Thornton (Danny J Martinez)

5.3″ – Parker (Jeff Beavers)

5.0″ – West Arvada (Dave Pohlman)

4.5″ – S Parker (Irv Crump)

4.0″ – Lakewood (George Smith)

3.7″ – N of Brush (Diane Sprague)

3.5″ – North of Sterling (Ken Namuth)

3.1″ – Evergreen (Paul Luzetski)

3.0″ – N Colorado Springs (Steve Bennett)

3.0″ – Colorado Springs (Andrea Gibson)

2.8″ – NW Westminster (Tom Claeys)

2.5″ – Peetz (Wendi Oelke)

2.0″ – West of Wray (Nancy Rockwell)

1.0″ – Las Animas (Deb Clementi)

1.0″ – NE Alamosa (Ed Teem)

Here is a list of snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of mid-morning on Saturday.

10.1″ – 7 miles NW of San Isabel

8.5″ – 2 miles WSW of Buckley Air Force Base

8.5″ – 2 miles SSW of Aurora

8.3″ – Denver International Airport

8.2″ – 4 miles S of Arapahoe Park

8.0″ – 6 miles ENE of Black Forest

7.8″ – Greenwood Village

7.5″ – 5 miles NE of Cherry Hills Village

7.5″ – 2 miles N of Highlands Ranch

7.5″ – 1 mile NNW of Lone Tree

7.5″ – 3 miles SE of Manitou Springs

7.0″ – Antero Reservoir

7.0″ – 3 miles SSW of Highlands Ranch

7.0″ – 1 mile NNW of Cheesman Reservoir

6.8″ – 3 miles N of Cherry Creek Reservoir

6.5″ – 1 mile SSE of Beulah

6.5″ – 2 miles ESE of Foxfield

6.5″ – 7 miles ESE of Texas Creek

6.5″ – 3 miles NNE of Englewood

6.0″ – 2 miles N of Black Forest

6.0″ – Columbine

6.0″ – 1 mile ENE of 11-Mile Canyon Reservoir

5.8″ – 1 mile ESE of Ken Caryl

5.5″ – 5 miles W of Westcliffe

5.5″ – 2 miles ESE of Lakewood

5.5″ – 1 mile NW of Ponderosa Park

5.5″ – 3 miles NNW of Parker

5.2″ – 1 mile W of Wheat Ridge

5.2″ – 5 miles SSE of the Air Force Academy

5.1″ – 3 miles SW of Ponderosa Park

5.0″ – 3 miles N of Shaffers Crossing

5.0″ – CBS4 Studio near downtown Denver

4.8″ – 2 miles SSW of Wetmore

4.8″ – 2 miles NE of Arvada

4.7″ – 1 mile W of Ken Caryl

4.6″ – 2 miles E of Parker

4.6″ – 2 miles SSW of Castle Rock

4.5″ – 5 miles N of Lamar

4.5″ – 1 mile E of Sterling

4.5″ – 1 mile SSW of Sterling

4.5″ – 4 miles S of Bennett

4.2″ – 1 mile E of Gary

4.2″ – 2 miles SSW of Westminster

4.0″ – Brighton

3.8″ – 3 miles SW of Holyoke

3.5″ – 3 miles SSW of Hillrose

3.4″ – 5 miles WSW of Walsenburg

3.4″ – 3 miles N of Henderson

3.4″ – 2 miles S of Peterson Air Force Base

3.4″ – 1 mile NNW of Woodland Park

3.2″ – 2 miles WSW of Northglenn

3.0″ – 3 miles SSE of Woodlin School

3.0″ – Crook

3.0″ – 1 mile NNE of Silverthorne

3.0″ – 1 mile WNW of Hugo

3.0″ – Dillon

2.8″ – 3 miles N of Milton Reservoir

2.8″ – Hugo

2.8″ – 3 miles W of Westminster

2.8″ – 5 miles E of White Ranch Open Space

2.5″ – 1 mile NE of Brookvale

2.4″ – 4 miles NE of Firestone

2.4″ – 2 miles SSE of Jamestown

2.3″ – 2 miles SE of Breckenridge

2.1″ – Rollinsville

2.0″ – 2 miles ESE of Fountain

2.0″ – 3 miles W of Blende

2.0″ – 3 miles S of Boulder

1.9″ – Erie

1.8″ – 4 miles NE of Blende (9 inch drifts reported)

1.8″ – 2 miles W of Louisville

1.6″ – 1 mile ENE of Boulder

1.6″ – 2 miles SSW of Elkdale

1.5″ – 3.6 miles WNW of Boulder

1.5″ – 2 miles ESE of Security

1.2″ – 2 miles W of Niwot

1.2″ – 1 mile NW of Pinewood Springs

1.1″ – 1 mile NNW of Hygiene

1.0″ – Williams Fork Reservoir

1.0″ – Nederland

1.0″ – 1 mile WNW of Crescent Village

0.4″ – 3 miles SW of Fort Collins

0.3″ – 2 miles NW of Loveland

0.3″ – 7 miles E of Virginia Dale

0.2″ – Campion

0.1″ – 1 mile SSW of Fort Collins