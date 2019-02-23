  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Jim Scharper spent part of his life on the streets, but had some help to get him on his feet. That’s why he came up with the idea of “Feeding Denver’s Hungry.”

It was a recent event when his story would change again, after being attacked by one of the people he was trying to help.

Now, friends and family of Scharper are trying to help him the help he needs after the attack.

