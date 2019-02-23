  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Denver Snow Total, Denver Weather, February Snow, Winter Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm brought several hours of moderate snow to the Front Range late Friday. The system produced narrow bands with heavy snowfall rates, one of which, left 6 to 9 inches of accumulation on the south and east sides of the metro area.

Denver’s official weather station reported a storm total of 8.3 inches at Denver International Airport. The bulk of the snow (6.8 inches) fell before midnight, making Feb. 22 the snowiest day at DIA since April 16, 2016.

Friday’s storm will bring Denver’s official snow total for February to 13.4 inches.

