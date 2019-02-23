Comments
TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4)- Experts set off some avalanches in the Bridal Veil Basin east of Telluride on Saturday.
TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4)- Experts set off some avalanches in the Bridal Veil Basin east of Telluride on Saturday.
The mitigation work comes days after a backcountry skier triggered an avalanche in the Bear Creek area. That skier, 47-year-old Salvadore Garcia-Atance, died.
He is the fifth avalanche fatality in Colorado this season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.