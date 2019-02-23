  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMRansom
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMBMW Saturday Sports Extra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Avalanche Mitigation, Bridal Veil Basin, Telluride


TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4)- Experts set off some avalanches in the Bridal Veil Basin east of Telluride on Saturday.

(credit: Bobbie Lynn Smith via San Miguel Sheriff’s Office)

The mitigation work comes days after a backcountry skier triggered an avalanche in the Bear Creek area. That skier, 47-year-old Salvadore Garcia-Atance, died.

(credit: Amy Levek via San Miguel Sheriff’s Office)

(credit: Amy Levek via San Miguel Sheriff’s Office)

He is the fifth avalanche fatality in Colorado this season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s