DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have joined forces with investigators in Cheyenne, Wyo. and Park City, Utah in the search for three suspects in a crime spree. A man was shot to death early Friday morning and now his car is missing.

(credit: CBS)

The victim was found shot to death early Friday on Perry Street. His name has not been released.

(credit: CBS)


The suspects may be tied to robberies in Cheyenne and Park City that occurred after the early morning shooting in Denver.

(credit: Cheyenne Police)

Investigators believe that a man and a woman carjacked a man and shot him just before 2 a.m. The pair then drove the victim’s black Cadillac to Cheyenne where they’re suspected of firing a gun inside a Loaf N’ Jug shortly after 4 a.m.

(credit: Cheyenne Police)

They also stole some merchandise and cash. No one was injured.

That’s where investigators believe a third suspect became involved. The female suspect remained outside in the black Cadillac.

(credit: Cheyenne Police)

Some six hours and 420 miles later, the suspects are accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank near Park City.

(credit: Cheyenne Police)

The first suspect is described as a male with long hair and a beard, glasses and wearing a white T-shirt with Champion grahics, blue jeans and blue basketball shoes. The second suspect is described as male, wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt, black skinny jeans, red athletic shoes and a goatee. The third suspect, a female, is described as wearing a light colored jacket and dark pants.

If you see these suspects, do not approach them, and immediately contact your local law enforcement.

