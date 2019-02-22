DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have joined forces with investigators in Cheyenne, Wyo. and Park City, Utah in the search for three suspects in a crime spree. A man was shot to death early Friday morning and now his car is missing.

The victim was found shot to death early Friday on Perry Street. His name has not been released.



The suspects may be tied to robberies in Cheyenne and Park City that occurred after the early morning shooting in Denver.

Investigators believe that a man and a woman carjacked a man and shot him just before 2 a.m. The pair then drove the victim’s black Cadillac to Cheyenne where they’re suspected of firing a gun inside a Loaf N’ Jug shortly after 4 a.m.

They also stole some merchandise and cash. No one was injured.

That’s where investigators believe a third suspect became involved. The female suspect remained outside in the black Cadillac.

Some six hours and 420 miles later, the suspects are accused of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank near Park City.

The first suspect is described as a male with long hair and a beard, glasses and wearing a white T-shirt with Champion grahics, blue jeans and blue basketball shoes. The second suspect is described as male, wearing a black zip up hooded sweatshirt, black skinny jeans, red athletic shoes and a goatee. The third suspect, a female, is described as wearing a light colored jacket and dark pants.

If you see these suspects, do not approach them, and immediately contact your local law enforcement.