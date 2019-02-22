



From climbing walls of ice to experiencing new cuisine, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend in Colorado.

Denver Restaurant Week

The 15th Annual Denver Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, February 22nd. Hundreds of Denver’s top restaurants will offer multi-course meals for three tasty prices, $25, $35, $45. Don’t forget to make a reservation!

The Choir of Man

The ultimate feel good show comes to the Lone Tree Arts Center on Friday, February 22nd. “The Choir of Man” is a party, concert, and a pint-filled good time set in a working pub. Enjoy hair-raising harmonies and high-energy dance with pub tunes, folk, Broadway and classic rock.

Molly Brown House Museum

If you’ve always wanted to check out the Molly Brown House Museum, on Saturday February 23rd you can for free!

It’s free day at the historic home. Tour the property and learn more about the unsinkable Molly Brown, and the historic architecture of her home.

Ice Climbing World Cup

The Ice Climbing World Cup returns to Colorado February 23rd & 24th, making its Denver debut. Head to Civic Center Park Saturday and Sunday for the final leg of the competition. Hundreds of athletes will compete for the top spot. It’s free and open to the public.