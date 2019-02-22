



– The Denver Broncos have spent the week coming together, saying thank you to those in the community who might not always get the thanks they deserve. They stopped by UCHealth Lone Tree Medical Center to say thank you to the staff on Friday.

“They took the time out of their day to do something special for us and that’s appreciated,” said UCHealth Lone Tree Medical Center staff member Hailey Pash.

Miles the Mascot came with cupcakes and cards handcrafted by the Montbello Boys and Girls Club.

One card read, “Thank you nurses and doctors, healing the body, thank you for you.”

It was also an opportunity to say thank you to one staff member who also serves as a reservist in the United States Air Force.

“So Kris, we want to thank you for not only your service here at UCHealth, but your service to our country,” said Allie Pisching with the Denver Broncos.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

She invited certified athletic trainer Kristopher Basgall to be a special guest of the Broncos for training camp this summer.

“It was very shocking and it was awesome,” said Kris who also serves as an Aerospace Medical Technician out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

“They always say in the Military you should have someone check your six, he’s my six. He’s the brother I never had,” said coworker Jacqueline Bray who is also a certified personal trainer with UCHealth Lone Tree Medical Center.

While Kris was recently deployed to the Middle East, his coworker Jacqueline organized to send him a gift package.

Everyone in the building came together to donate items; the package turned out to be 32 pounds.

“To know that he sacrifices his time away from his family, to do that for us, for my freedoms and to see the building come together for that was heartwarming, it was just very humbling, for people that don’t even know him to come together for that greater cause,” said Jacqueline.

While overseas Kris flew a flag in honor of his co-workers, that flag now hangs on his floor, a reminder they are in this together.

“Everything we do here is a team. I rely on them to help me and hopefully they rely on me to help them as well,” said Kris.