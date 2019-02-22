



– There’s still time to vote for the next series of snowboards Never Summer Industries makes. The Denver snowboard manufacturer has teamed up for the past five years with Warren Tech to help raise money for the school’s art program.

“We work on logos and so many other designs, like banners, tons of stuff,” said Hunter Beckett, a senior at Warren Tech. “We work with clients and we work with Never Summer a lot.”

Hunter is facing off against nine other artist in Never Summer’s Instagram contest for a new snowboard. The winning boards will be for sale later in the spring with the proceeds going back to Warren Tech.

“Everyone gets super into it. Everyone just focuses on it,” Beckett said.

He’s leading in the online voting contest as of Friday night for his board that depicts a wildland firefighter in a burned forest.

“I named the board beautiful destruction,” He said. “It came out really nice and I was really proud of it.”

Beckett says he was inspired after driving past the Silver Creek Fire in Grand County this fall. He also wanted to honor his father who is a firefighter.

“Being able to see how people actually connect with my board, it’s incredible,” said Beckett.

The 10 finalists are:

Hunter Beckett – Chatfield High School

Jaide Dudzik – Arvada High School

Venice Garcia – Bear Creek High School

Amy “Lanie” Maynard – Standley Lake High School

Larysa Medina – Arvada West High School

Mazie Neill – Golden High School

Ryenn Neill – Pomona High School

Jenna Samuelson – Golden High School

Maddy Swainston – Wheat Ridge High School

Marshall Wicke – Ralston Valley High School