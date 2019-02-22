



— Heavy snow in southwestern Colorado has closed schools and prompted a warning for people to shovel their roofs.

The Durango Herald reports that children in and around Durango got a second straight day off from school Friday because of the storm still hitting the area.

On man was spotted clearing snow from the sidewalk in a Storm Trooper suit.

“Move to Durango they said. The winters are mild compared to Hoth they said,” Hank Blum joked on Twitter.

A stretch of U.S. Highway 550 north of the city was also closed until crews can do avalanche control and clear the road.

Wolf Creek Ski Area, known for its big snowfall amounts, says the storm has brought 29 inches (74 centimeters) of snow over the last two days.

Wolf Creek Sees Nearly 5 Feet Of Snow In A Week, 314 Inches To Date

Purgatory Resort reported getting 24 inches in 24 hours.

If you're wondering what 24" in 24 hours looks like, feast your eyes on this. pic.twitter.com/E3z6LhpVqw — Purgatory Resort (@skipurg) February 22, 2019

At least another foot or two can be expected by this weekend as a potent winter storm passes by southern Colorado.

And the snow just keeps coming in Southwest Colorado! This is our weather watcher April’s deck in Durango. #COwx #4wx @AshtonCBS4 pic.twitter.com/5VviK6Sqdo — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) February 22, 2019

The region was hit by a severe drought last year but conditions have eased a bit thanks to snow this winter.

Relentless Mountain Snow Is Downsizing The Drought



