



— There is no shortage of things to do here at the Ice Climbing World Cup, including this free, family-friendly event called “Barbegazi”… which means frozen beard in French. This all was started as part of an effort to get people outside and cultivate a love for the outdoors and cold weather.

“We feel that people, even more Millennials, they’re on their cell phone all the time, they don’t get out as much as they used to… ‘It’s too cold, it’s too hot,’ whatever. So we want to make sure people get together and it’s a very big, family-friendly event,” said Nicolas Synott, Barbegazi Organizer.

The event here at Civic Center Park features food trucks, ice and axe throwing, fir throwing, even human curling. Thousands of people are expected out here for the World Cup, so you do want to get here early.

The American Alpine Club, based in Golden, is organizing the event.

Everyone is welcome and it continues through Sunday.

