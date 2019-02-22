DENVER (CBS4) – After fog, freezing drizzle, and flurries Friday morning, snow will become likely around Denver and along the entire urban corridor after 4 p.m. Before that time flurries and very light snow is possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all virtually all areas in Colorado east of the Continental Divide including the entire Denver metro area. Snowfall will vary but generally speaking most of us will see 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow through early Saturday.



The snow should be mainly east of the I-25 corridor before sunrise on Saturday. And as the snow moves east onto Colorado’s Eastern Plains, it could bring even higher snow totals to locations such as Sterling, Julesburg, Burlington, and Limon where amounts could reach at least 7 inches. Totals around Lamar, La Junta, and Springfield should be in the 4-8 inch range and therefore a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the far southeast corner of Colorado.

In the mountains, snowfall through Friday morning was limited north of Highway 50. That will change as the day progresses with heavier snow developing in the afternoon for the I-70 mountain corridor. Locations above 9,000 feet in Summit and Eagle Counties as well as the Winter Park area should see at least 4-6 inches of snow before midnight Friday night.

Meanwhile the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado will continue to get pounded with snow through Friday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning continues for snow totals since Wednesday reaching 3 feet or more in some areas. Purgatory Ski Resort north of Durango had reported 24 inches in 24 hours Friday morning.

