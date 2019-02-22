DENVER (CBS4) – After fog and freezing drizzle Friday morning, light snow is possible during the afternoon in the metro area. The best chance for snow will hold off until mainly after 5 p.m. and will continue through about 10 p.m.

During this time we could see bands of at least moderate snow moving east out of the foothills and crossing directly over the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. Because of the “banded” nature of the snow, snowfall amounts will vary significantly. That being said, most neighborhoods will see anywhere from a trace to 3 inches of total snow by late Friday night. A few areas mainly in Douglas and Elbert Counties and in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties could see up to 5 inches.

The snow should be mainly east of the I-25 corridor by midnight Friday night. And as the snow moves east onto Colorado’s Eastern Plains, we expect at least 3-6 inches for cities like Sterling, Julesburg, Burlington, and Limon. Totals around Lamar, La Junta, and Springfield should be in the 5-10 inch range. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for all of these areas from late Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

In the mountains, snowfall through Friday morning was limited north of Highway 50. That will change as the day progresses with heavier snow developing in the afternoon for the I-70 mountain corridor. Locations above 9,000 feet in Summit and Eagle Counties as well as the Winter Park area should see at least 5-8 inches of snow before midnight Friday night.

Meanwhile the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado will continued to get pounded with snow through Friday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning continues for snow totals since Wednesday reaching 3 feet or more in some areas. Purgatory Ski Resort north of Durango had reported 24 inches in 24 hours Friday morning.

The camera below offers a live look of the base area at Purgatory Ski Resort: