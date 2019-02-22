  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Anna Huffman, Chris Cumsille, Jefferson County, Lakewood


DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who caused a chain-reaction car crash that killed a woman and her three-year-old son has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. According to the office of Jefferson County District Attorney Peter Weir, Chris Cumsille pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death, reckless vehicular homicide and vehicular assault in January.

Chris Cumsille (credit: Jeffco DA)

Cumsille initially faced charges of DUI vehicular homicide after testing found THC in his blood, indicating marijuana use. Prosecutors dropped those charges as part of a plea agreement.

(credit: CBS)

Prosecutors said five cars were stopped at a red light in Lakewood on Nov. 13, 2018 when Cumsille, who is 46, rear-ended one of the cars and caused a pileup. The crash fatally injured 43-year-old Anna Huffman and her son, Jason.

A third person also was hurt.

