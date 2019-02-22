



— It’s another major step in the Central 70 project as six-month road closure gets underway. Stapleton Drive North is closed to give crews extra space to work. They are adding an express lane to the highway.

Businesses along that stretched are worried about the impact.

“It messes up our day pretty significantly because us being in the automotive shop we do part runs a lot throughout the day and through the metro. and the access just throws a wrench literally- in our day,” said Erin Sparks, Office Manager of Precision Designs.

You can still get to those businesses from 48th Avenue.

The Central 70 Project will bring improvements to a 10-mile stretch from Interstate 25 to Chambers Road.

