DENVER (CBS4)– There were more than 550 flight delays and 25 flights cancelled at Denver International Airport on Friday night. Heavy bands of snow started moving into the Denver metro area on Friday afternoon.

Thousands of passengers were stuck at DIA when their flights were delayed. It was unclear whether the delays and cancellations were directly related to the snowstorm.

Heavy snow is expected well through the night, according to CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Front Range and plains through 8 a.m. Saturday. The Denver metro area could see 2 to 6 inches of snow, with more likely on the plains. Snow will be much lighter on Saturday morning for Denver, but still going strong on the plains.