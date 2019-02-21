Filed Under:Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Department, Khalid White, Kimberlee Graves, Lory State Park, Missing Woman, Murder Suspect


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a Fort Collins woman. Khalid White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Kimberlee Graves and was sentenced on Thursday.

Khalid White

Graves, a Fort Collins resident, was reported missing in early December 2017. Police were unable to contact Graves, her car was gone, and her home appeared to have been ransacked.

Kimberlee Graves (credit: E.C. Waller)

Detectives found her car days later, abandoned in a parking garage.

Graves’ body was found in Lory State Park on Jan. 9, 2018. The Larimer County Coroner determined she was killed by blunt force trauma and manual strangulation. The coroner also found evidence of sexual assault.

Lory State Park (credit: Visit Fort Collins)

