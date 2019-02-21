



– The Regis Jesuit High School girls basketball team got a visit from Champ Thompson of the Harlem Globetrotters on Thursday. Thompson and the Globetrotters are in Colorado for their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour.

“It’s always a huge honor to get to meet a Harlem Globetrotter, and she went to Stanford so I’ve been watching her for a long time, so this is pretty cool,” said Regis Senior Fran Belibi who is committed to play at Stanford next season.

Belibi went viral two years ago when she became the first female in Colorado high school history to dunk in a game. She has since got viral again for more dunks.

“Just being able meet a professional and someone who played at the highest level and came out of it and had great advice to share about what to do and what to do after is definitely amazing,” added Belibi.

The Globetrotters will play at Pepsi Center in Denver on March 2 at 1 p.m. and at the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield on March 2 at 7 p.m.