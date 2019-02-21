  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The drive to work and school could be slick in spots Friday morning along the Interstate 25 urban corridor and on the northeast plains of Colorado. There is the potential for light freezing drizzle, fog and flurries to develop across the area overnight. In some places there could even be light snow showers with up to an inch or two of accumulation.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most areas north and east of Denver, including Greeley and the entire Interstate 76 corridor between Brighton and the Nebraska state line.

Freezing drizzle coats a windshield in Denver during an unusual freezing drizzle event in January 2015. (credit: Mark Neitro)

The morning precipitation could be an appetizer to more snow developing across the area by Friday night. A storm system moving out of Arizona will cause a new area of low pressure to develop at the surface sometime during the day on Friday and it will have a narrow but potent band of snow on the northwest side of where it spins up by Friday night.

Right now there is the chance to see some accumulating snow between Friday night and Saturday morning in northeast Colorado, including metro Denver. How much and the exact timing will all depend on the position of the developing area of low pressure on the plains.

