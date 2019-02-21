Filed Under:Denver Restaurant Week, Justin Bresler, Visit Denver


DENVER (CBS4) Denver Restaurant Week kicks off on Friday and runs through March 3. More than 200 restaurants will be offering special multi-course meals for one of three price points, $25, $35, or $45.

“They go out one night with their spouse, one night with their girlfriends, one night with their parents. Sometimes they go to the new places and sometimes they go to their old places, and its been really fun to see how the city has embraced it over the years,” said Justin Bresler with Visit Denver.

LINK: Menus for Denver Restaurant Week

