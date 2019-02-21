DENVER (CBS4)– One Colorado father has a lot to be proud of. All three of his sons are competing in the state wrestling championship at the Pepsi Center this weekend.

Spencer Hutchins is just like every other parent at the Colorado State Wrestling Tournament. He’s screaming his head off rooting for his three sons.

At the moment it’s his oldest son Carlos who’s doing battle on mat three. If it wasn’t for his big heart, Spencer might not be here at all.

Spencer was a single man who adopted three boys 13 years ago.

“They come from an abusive home and were taken away from their biological parents and were put with me for a while and I just fell in love with them and had to adopt them and make them my own.”

He admits, at first he had no idea what he was in for.

“Not a clue” he says with a chuckle.

Which is why Carlos, Isaac and Chris almost never became wrestlers.

“At first he said ‘No,’ and then I was like ‘Aw come on!’ Then these two followed up with me,” says oldest brother Carlos.

Soon their dad relented and all three were on their way to becoming great athletes, but not because of Spencer’s talent.

“I wasn’t an athlete in high school by any means,” Spencer admits.

They grew because of their own talent combined with their dad’s work ethic and the new lease on life Spencer gave them.

“He’s changed our lives entirely,” said Isaac.

Carlos adds, “We wouldn’t be here today if he wouldn’t have adopted us.”

Youngest brother Chris chimes in, “He saved our lives.”

Spencer says it was the best decision he ever made, “I just love them to death. I couldn’t be more proud.”