CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – For the third time in its illustrious history, Cherry Hills Country Club will host the United States Amateur golf championships. The United States Golf Association announced that the 2023 championship will be held at Cherry Hills.
The last time the club south of Denver hosted a U.S. Am was back in 2012 when Steven Fox won the event. Future professional stars like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were in the field that year.
The first time the William Flynn-designed course hosted the Amateur was back in 1990 when Phil Mickelson was the winner.
This will be the 13th notable tournament which has been played at Cherry Hills. Below is a list of the tournaments and winners:
1938 U.S Open – Ralph Guldahl
1941 PGA Championship – Vic Ghezzi
1960 U.S. Open – Arnold Palmer
1976 U.S. Senior Amateur – Lewis Oehmig
1978 U.S. Open – Andy North
1983 U.S. Mid-Amateur – Jay Sigel
1985 PGA Championship – Hubert Green
1990 U.S. Amateur – Phil Mickelson
1993 U.S. Senior Open – Jack Nicklaus
2005 U.S. Women’s Open – Birdie Kim
2012 U.S. Amateur – Steven Fox
2014 BMW Championship – Billy Horschel
Colorado golf fans won’t have to wait until 2023 to witness championship golf. Later this summer the Web.com tour will make a stop in Loveland at the new TPC Colorado golf course. That tournament is scheduled for July 11-14. Then on September 14-19 the United States Mid-Amateur will be held at the Colorado Golf Club in Parker.