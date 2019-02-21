



– For the third time in its illustrious history, Cherry Hills Country Club will host the United States Amateur golf championships. The United States Golf Association announced that the 2023 championship will be held at Cherry Hills.

The last time the club south of Denver hosted a U.S. Am was back in 2012 when Steven Fox won the event. Future professional stars like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were in the field that year.

The first time the William Flynn-designed course hosted the Amateur was back in 1990 when Phil Mickelson was the winner.

This will be the 13th notable tournament which has been played at Cherry Hills. Below is a list of the tournaments and winners:

1938 U.S Open – Ralph Guldahl

1941 PGA Championship – Vic Ghezzi

1960 U.S. Open – Arnold Palmer

1976 U.S. Senior Amateur – Lewis Oehmig

1978 U.S. Open – Andy North

1983 U.S. Mid-Amateur – Jay Sigel

1985 PGA Championship – Hubert Green

1990 U.S. Amateur – Phil Mickelson

1993 U.S. Senior Open – Jack Nicklaus

2005 U.S. Women’s Open – Birdie Kim

2012 U.S. Amateur – Steven Fox

2014 BMW Championship – Billy Horschel

Colorado golf fans won’t have to wait until 2023 to witness championship golf. Later this summer the Web.com tour will make a stop in Loveland at the new TPC Colorado golf course. That tournament is scheduled for July 11-14. Then on September 14-19 the United States Mid-Amateur will be held at the Colorado Golf Club in Parker.