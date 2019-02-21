DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos second straight losing season didn’t have much of an impact on Broncos fans and their desire to pack Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Denver averaged over 76,000 fans a game, which ranked 5th in the entire NFL.

Here’s a look at the NFL’s top 5:

1. Dallas 91,619

2. New York Jets 77,982

3. Green Bay 77,834

4. New York Giants 76,940

5. Denver 76,446

It was the 49th consecutive year the team has sold out all of its home games.

Earlier this month the Broncos announced for the first time in 3 years, they’ll be increasing the prices for all general season tickets. Ninety-five percent of the general seats will have an increase of 1 percent while the remaining 5 percent of seats will see an increase of no more than 10 percent.

If you think fans won’t renew because of the ticket hike, think again. Last year the Broncos had a 98 percent renewal rate and the team says they have close to 80,000 names currently on the waiting list for season tickets.