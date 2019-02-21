  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (AP) – Federal authorities say the 31-year-old owner of a former Colorado Springs club has pleaded guilty to filing a false federal income tax return. According to a news release Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn and IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Steven Osborne, Andrew C. Poarch pleaded guilty last week.

(credit: Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

They say Poarch and his wife operated the Lazy Lion from January 2013 through August 2016, selling marijuana to members on a cash-only basis.

The news release says Poarch and his wife failed to pay the IRS about $3.1 million in taxes in 2014, 2015 and 2016 tax years.

The Denver Post reports that Poarch’s wife, Shuntay Poarch, is charged with making a false tax return and is scheduled to go on trial on March 25.

