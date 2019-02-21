



– Federal authorities say the 31-year-old owner of a former Colorado Springs club has pleaded guilty to filing a false federal income tax return. According to a news release Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn and IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Steven Osborne, Andrew C. Poarch pleaded guilty last week.

They say Poarch and his wife operated the Lazy Lion from January 2013 through August 2016, selling marijuana to members on a cash-only basis.

The news release says Poarch and his wife failed to pay the IRS about $3.1 million in taxes in 2014, 2015 and 2016 tax years.

The Denver Post reports that Poarch’s wife, Shuntay Poarch, is charged with making a false tax return and is scheduled to go on trial on March 25.

