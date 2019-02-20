BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Rampart Search and Rescue helped out a middle school band class that was playing with instruments so old, they were held together with duct tape! Now, Vikan Middle School students have a new drum thanks to the nonprofit.

The search and rescue donated a new drum to the middle school in Brighton on Wednesday. Members of the group were watching as the middle school appeared on the show “Returning the Favor.”

The show gave the school money to revamp their workshop. But the video showed the school’s drums held together with duct tape.

Rampart Search and Rescue wanted to do something about it.

“It makes us feel good, because that’s what we do, we’re volunteers, and we’re out there helping people in their worst times,” said Rampart Search and Rescue Chief David Haskin.

The rescue team has been serving Adams County for 19 years.