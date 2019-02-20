  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Drum Donation, Rampart Search and Rescue, Returning The Favor, Vikan Middle School

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Rampart Search and Rescue helped out a middle school band class that was playing with instruments so old, they were held together with duct tape! Now, Vikan Middle School students have a new drum thanks to the nonprofit.

(credit: CBS)

The search and rescue donated a new drum to the middle school in Brighton on Wednesday. Members of the group were watching as the middle school appeared on the show “Returning the Favor.”

(credit: CBS)

The show gave the school money to revamp their workshop. But the video showed the school’s drums held together with duct tape.

(credit: CBS)

Rampart Search and Rescue wanted to do something about it.

(credit: CBS)

“It makes us feel good, because that’s what we do, we’re volunteers, and we’re out there helping people in their worst times,” said Rampart Search and Rescue Chief David Haskin.

(credit: CBS)

The rescue team has been serving Adams County for 19 years.

