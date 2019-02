LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A big mess on Interstate 25 near Fort Collins on Wednesday morning after a semi hauling hay rolled over. It happened on I-25 at the Mulberry Street ramp.

The semi rolled over just after 7:15 a.m. and spilled 44,000 pounds of hay. It took crews several hours to clean up the mess.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the semi to roll over but say so far, there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved.