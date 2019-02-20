  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cody Donahue, Colorado State Patrol, Interstate 25, Noe Gamez-Ruiz


CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A truck driver will stand trial for the third time in the death of Colorado State Patrol Trooper Cody Donahue, after two mistrials. Donahue died in November 2016 after being hit by a semi-trailer driven by Noe Gamez-Ruiz on Interstate 25 near the Tomah exit.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz (credit: Douglas County)

Noe Gamez-Ruiz (credit: Douglas County)

Donahue was standing in the shoulder of the highway filling out a crash report when he was struck. Gamez-Ruiz was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the deadly crash. Last week, the second mistrial was declared in the case because the prosecution didn’t give information to the defense attorneys.

Cody Donahue (credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The first trial ended in a mistrial in September 2018. Court officials say the judge made the ruling because the prosecution failed to disclose information to defense lawyers.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz with his attorney Harvey Steinburg (credit: CBS)

Since Donahue’s death, then-Gov. John Hickenlooper signed into law the Move Over For Cody act which created strict penalties for drivers who don’t move over a lane when passing law enforcement, highway workers or tow truck drivers.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    February 20, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Give George Brauchler a summary trial in the street.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s