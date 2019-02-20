



Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested the second suspect in a deadly crash investigation. They say Mario Jose drove a stolen car and led deputies on a high speed chase.

The ordeal ended at Santa Fe Drive and Mineral Avenue on Feb. 6.

Investigators say they were chasing a Jeep Grand Cherokee allegedly driven by Jose when a deputy saw another vehicle, a Mitsubishi, speed past them going north on Santa Fe.

That deputy gave chase to the Mitsubishi, allegedly driven by Deanna May Bixby. She later crashed into another vehicle at Santa Fe and Mineral.

Two people in the unassociated vehicle died. They were identified as Jayne Frances Davicsin, 25, and Ryan Scott Carter, 27.

The Jeep was found by Littleton police officers in a shopping area with a blown out tire, and Jose had gotten away until Tuesday.

He was arrested by Denver police on active warrants including a warrant out of Douglas County.

He faces a number of charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicle eluding. Jose is being held on a $1 million bond.

His mugshot has not been released due to active investigations in Denver.