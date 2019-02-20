



– Reports of chicken pox outbreaks at the ICE facility in Aurora are concerning the Congressional representative of that district. Congressman Jason Crow wants to hear from the Department of Homeland Security about the situation at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

A private contractor runs the facility on Oakland Street. Crow, a Democrat representing Aurora and Adams County, contends the facility has been remodeled to increase the number of detainees by several hundred.

In particular, Crow is concerned about reports of chicken pox outbreaks.

“There are workers, people and family members who are coming and going from this facility into our community– every day and if there are continued outbreaks we are very concerned about that from a public health and safety perspective,” said Crow during a visit to the facility on Wednesday.

Crow says he wants to know if the staff to oversee the detainees has been increased and if the backlog in processing detainees is the reason for the increase.

Crow says he expects it will take several days to get a response to his letter.