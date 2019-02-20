FORT Carson, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and family gathered for a homecoming ceremony at the Fort Carson Army Post to welcome back their loved ones. About 200 troops returned home on Monday.



The soldiers are apart of the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, and have been in Europe since June 2018 to support the Atlantic Resolve mission.

The group says they’re overjoyed to be reunited.

“So excited! We Just had a new baby, so he gets to finally be home with the new baby and everything,” said Shaquoia Brown, the wife of a soldier. “Our Family is now complete again.”

“It’s been hard because he’s missed so much of her life. So that’s been the hardest, but I’m glad he gets to spend lots of time with her now,” said Katelyn Roitz, another wife of a soldier.

Several more groups of soldiers are expected to return to Fort Carson in the next few weeks.