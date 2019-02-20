TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) – Rescuers are looking for a backcountry skier who may have been caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado. They looked for the man after the slide near Telluride on Tuesday with the help of avalanche dogs and resumed the search Wednesday.

The search is happening near the Telluride Ski Resort. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office says three ski lifts have been closed because of the search.

Mountain Update: Lifts 6, 14 & 15 are ON DELAY to start the day. Delay anticipated to be a couple hours. — Telluride Ski Resort (@Telluride) February 20, 2019

