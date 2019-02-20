  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Avalanche, San Miguel County, San Miguel County Sheriff, Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) – Rescuers are looking for a backcountry skier who may have been caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado. They looked for the man after the slide near Telluride on Tuesday with the help of avalanche dogs and resumed the search Wednesday.

(credit: Karl Welter Telluride Ski Patrol/Search and Rescue)

(credit: Karl Welter Telluride Ski Patrol/Search and Rescue)

The search is happening near the Telluride Ski Resort. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office says three ski lifts have been closed because of the search.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s