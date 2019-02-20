Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire investigators have determined a discarded cigarette sparked the massive fire at the Arthur Grain Mill in Brighton. The grain mill burned earlier this month.
Brighton Fire announced on Tuesday that someone sleeping in the abandoned building threw out the cigarette, the morning of Feb. 8.
Crews spent hours putting out the flames, but the building was destroyed.
There were no reported injuries from the 2-alarm fire.
Brighton Police have now taken over the investigation.