AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – New Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio seems to be getting a warm welcome wherever he goes. That includes a surprise visit Wednesday morning to a fire station in Aurora.
The Broncos tweeted out photos of Fangio’s visit to Aurora Fire Station 13.
Fangio brought breakfast and coffee, and presented the station with a signed football. The coach wrote: “Thank You For Your Service! & Support!” he wrote on the ball.
Fangio also posed for a group photo with the firefighters and other first responders he met. They gave him a firefighter helmet and jacket to wear for the photo.
The visit was part of the team’s series of actions surrounding RAK Week — “Random Acts of Kindness Week.”