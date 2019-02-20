



– A group of elementary students in Brighton are working to help the homeless in their community. The 8-year-olds are making sandwiches that they will deliver to people in need.

The idea began when a second grade classroom at Northeast Elementary School read the book “The Water Princess.” The book is about how people in Africa must walk miles every day to find water.

“The kids came to my classroom and wanted to gather materials to give to these people so they can have access to fresh water,” explained Jennifer Ceretto, the IB Coordinator at Northeast Elementary, “And our motto here at Northeast is think globally but act locally so we narrowed it down.”

The group of second graders decided Africa was a little far, so instead, they could help the homeless in their own community.

“It’s really sad, they don’t have money or anything,” explained Jensen Sanderlin, one of the students. “They don’t have food.”

The group of students wrote letters to nearby grocery stores asking for food donations, and were able to get the supplies they needed to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

“People are going to love these PB&Js,” Sanderlin said. “It’s really kind. It’s kind to help people.”

Throughout the next week the kids will be making sandwiches, and handing them out to people in need.

“I like helping people and helping people makes me really happy,” explained Eleanor Groblebe, a second grade student.