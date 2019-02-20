



– A Boulder mom’s campaign to pay off school lunch debt is getting attention from a woman who is famous for her attention to food. Kate Lacroix will be on the Rachael Ray Show on Thursday.

Lacroix has raised $20,000 for Boulder Valley Schools and their school lunch program. Rachel wants to talk to her about the effort.

After seeing someone else eliminate all the layaway debt at a store, Lacroix got the idea to do the same for the Boulder Valley School District lunch program.

Her ultimate goal is to raise $232,000. The Boulder Valley School District has set up a website where its accepting donations directly.

