DENVER (CBS4)– A village of tiny houses could soon have a permanent home. Right now, the village has to move because of zoning laws.

(credit: CBS)

Now, the City of Denver is offering some land so residents of a tiny home village can have a more permanent address. If approved, the “Beloved Community Village” will be able to lease open space in the Globeville neighborhood for $10/year.

(credit: CBS)

The pilot program gives the formerly-homeless a roof over their heads, but due to zoning laws, they have to move from their current location. The village would be able to add more facilities and space for those in need at the new location.

(credit: CBS)

The Denver City Council is expected to vote on the new location Tuesday evening.

